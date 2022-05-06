46 stray dogs caught in Tirunelveli

May 06, 2022 19:49 IST

More than 46 dogs were caught by the Corporation personnel on Friday after a stray dog bit more than 10 persons since Thursday evening.

The dog also bit a 5-year-old boy near Kaatchi Mandapam. The other incidents happened on Venuvanakumarar Street, Kodeeswaran Nagar and Pettai since Thursday evening. The Corporation and the Fire and Rescue Department officials swung into action to catch the dog. Some of the victims were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Even though the drive to catch the elusive dog continued till 1 a.m., the effort did not succeed.

When the officials resumed their operation on Friday morning, the female dog with two pups was caught at Kodeeswaran Nagar and handed over to the veterinarians for examination for suspected rabies.

Following this incident, the Corporation launched extensive drive across the urban civic body on Friday during which 46 stray dogs were caught to be sterilized.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kodeeswaran Nagar also complained that they were facing a range of problems from a good number of stray monkeys camping in their area for the past several months and urged the forest personnel to catch the primates.