46-kg rotten fish seized, destroyed

October 26, 2023

TIRUNELVELI

Officials of Department of Food Safety and Fisheries jointly conducted surprise checks in fish stalls in Palayamkottai and Melapalayam on Thursday and destroyed rotten fish weighing 46 kg.

Food Safety Officers A.R. Sankaralingam, S. Ramasubramanian and Fisheries Inspector Sumathi led the inspection. They also took samples to test on the spot if the sellers had laced formalin, a carcinogenic chemical being used in laboratories for preserving biological specimens, to preserve the seafood for longer duration.

The fish which were found rotten and kept for sale, were destroyed on the spot by sprinkling phenol. “Though the traders claimed that they had kept them for making dry fish, they were destroyed,” said Mr. Sankaralingam.

In a fish stall opposite District Court Complex, the test showed that the trader had used formalin to preserve the fish. “This sample has been sent for further analysis and due action will follow based on the results,” Mr. Sankaralingam said.