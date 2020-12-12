458 cases settled in Tirunelveli

12 December 2020 21:19 IST

₹12.25 crore settled during lok adalat

A total of 458 cases out of 2,003 cases were settled during the national-level lok adalat that was held in Tirunelveli on Saturday. The total amount that was settled was ₹12.25 crore. A total of 143 cases out of 997 cases were settled during thelok adalat that was held in Thoothukudi. The total amount that was settled was ₹2.78 crore.

A total of 143 cases out of 1,143 cases were settled in Kanniyakumari and the total settled amount was ₹3.62 lakh.

In the lok adalat held in Ramanathapuram, a total of 591 cases out of 971 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹5.20 crore. In Sivaganga, 61 out of 486 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹2.13 crore.

Similarly, at the lok adalat held in Theni 184 cases out of 5,419 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹15.40 crore. In Dindigul, a total of 123 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹5.54 crore.

Virudunagar

A total of 2,431 cases were resolved and ₹5.72 crore was settled during the lok adalat held at various courts in the district on Saturday.

The courts had taken up 3,470 cases for consideration at the Lok Adalat. Besides, judicial officers, led by Virudhunagar District Principal and Sessions Court Judge, A Muthusaratha, advocates and court staff took part in the adalat.

One of the major beneficiaries of the Lok Adalat was S. Mayakrishnan, of Kalangaperi near Rajapalayam.

Mayakrishnan, has been rendered bed-ridden after a road accident. He was brought to the District Court Complex premises in an ambulance.

The Judge, Muthusaratha, who is also the chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, walked to the ambulance and handed over an order to pay ₹15.50 lakh towards compensation after his case was settled at the adalat.

DLSA secretary K. Mariappan was present.

Madurai

A total of 1,018 cases out of 2,400 cases were settled during the national-level Lok Adalat held at the Madurai District Court here on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹9.38 crore. The highlight of the lok adalat was settlement of ₹40.50 lakh to a man from Madurai who had injured his right leg in an accident near Chennai in 2018.