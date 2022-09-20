4,500 kg of ration rice seized, two held

A total of 4,500 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in two vehicles was seized and two persons were arrested here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Food Cell - Criminal Investigation Department conducted a vehicle check near Old Ramanathapuram Road check-post and intercepted two cargo vehicles.

The team found that 60 bags of rice, meant to be distributed through ration shops, were found in the first vehicle. The second vehicle that followed it closely had 30 bags. Each bag weighed 50 kg.

The team said R. Rajapandi 23 and V. Rajkumar 19, who were involved in the smuggling, were arrested. The manhunt has been launched for the other two absconding accused G. Umesh and S. Ramar.

They have been booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities Regulation of Distribution by Card System Order, 1982.