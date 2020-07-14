450 test positive in Madurai

14 July 2020 22:50 IST

Virudhunagar reports 328 cases, two deaths

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

A total of 450 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 6,990. All the new cases were indigenous.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 4,199. Four deaths were also recorded, which took the toll to 124.

Virudhunagar recorded 328 cases, which took its total case count to 2,427 and number of active cases to 1,425. With the deaths of two aged persons from the district at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Sunday and Monday, the district’s toll rose to 19.

Meanwhile, Executive Officer of Sundarapandiam Town Panchayat Mohan Kennedy, died at the GRH on Wednesday. He had tested positive on July 7.

Paralachi police station was closed after two police personnel tested positive.

Theni reported 53 fresh cases – 28 men, 20 women and 5 children. Periyakulam recorded 16 of the new cases and Cumbum 10 cases.

There were 57 fresh cases in Dindigul district, which pushed its tally to 946. Among the 16 fresh cases reported in Dindigul Corporation was a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the All Women Police Station. Natham recorded 10 cases and Kodaikanal seven cases.

Ramanathapuram recorded 64 new cases, with which its total case count rose to 1,956. A total of 408 people were discharged.

Sivaganga’s tally went up to 1,003 with the addition of 112 cases.

Kanniyakumari reported 122 fresh cases and four deaths. The district’s tally stands at 1,613, with 1,050 active cases. Its toll now is 10.

Thoothukudi added 112 cases to its tally that soared to 2,497, with 1,359 active cases. The district recorded one death on Tuesday which took its toll to 17.

Tenkasi recorded 103 new cases, 102 of which were indigenous, and one death. Its toll now is 3.

Tirunelveli, with the addition of 59 cases, has 989 active cases. Its tally rose to 1,935. The district has witnessed 11 deaths.

A politically influential man died at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on Monday, and the body was kept there. However, political pressure mounted on the hospital authorities to hand over the body to the relatives, who took the body to his house.

When the body was taken to the burial ground on Tuesday morning, his swab result turned out to be positive. Now, those who paid their last respects to him are giving samples for COVID-19 test. City Health Officer Arun Kumar initiated an inquiry.

The Office of Chief Educational Officer, Thoothukudi, was closed on Tuesday for disinfection after the official tested positive.