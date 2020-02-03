450 Olive Ridley eggs collected so far

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Olive Ridley season has begun in Dhanushkodi and around 10 Forest Department personnel are engaged in collecting turtle eggs along the 20- kilometre stretch of the beach from Mukuntharayar Chatram to Arichamunai.

The collection of eggs started as early as mid-December last year. However, only 452 eggs have been collected so far. “Collection of less number of eggs is due to delayed onset of the egg-laying season. The water current is stronger in the sea compared to last years and it could be a reason for the delay in turtles’ arrival,” said G. Venkatesh, Forest Range Officer, Mandapam.

Every year, hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles reach the shores of Dhanushkodi to dig nests on the beach and lay eggs. The turtle is considered a highly endangered species and only about one tenth of the hatchlings survive. The coast of Arichamunai in Ramanathapuram is one among the few existing hotspots for the threatened Olive Ridley, where it takes refuge during winters.

There are five varieties of turtles found in the region. Every day, the Forest personnel start searching for eggs as early as 3 a.m. and continue the exercise till 7 a.m. “We have identified four nests. The eggs are collected and sent to the turtle hatchery in Dhanushkodi, where they will be incubated for 48 to 60 days, after which the turtle hatchlings will be let into sea. Last year, due to Gaja Cyclone, the egg laying season was impacted and we collected 13,500 eggs. However in 2018, we collected 20,500 eggs – the highest number in the past five years,” added Mr. Venkatesh.

Environmentalists say the fast-changing climatic conditions and the ecosystem of the sea have affected the arrival of the turtles and the pocket of Arichamunai should be protected and tourism should be at least during the Olive Ridley season.