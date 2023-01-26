45 teachers honoured in Kanniyakumari district

January 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Forty-five teachers in Kanniyakumari district, who were instrumental in achieving 100 % pass in Adi Dravidar Schools, were honoured at the Republic Day celebration here on Friday.

Collector M. Arvind, after unfurling the national flag, presented welfare assistance to beneficiaries. According to a press release, the teachers were recognised for being instrumental in securing high pass percentage in AD schools.

The Collector presented Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 85 personnel and awarded 156 staffs with appreciation certificates. A total of 23 people received ₹21.62 lakh worth assistance from the State government. On the occasion, the Collector also honoured six players who had took part in national and international sports events.

Apart from the government hospitals in Asaripallam and Kuzhithurai, the Collector also gave a certificate to the Kulasekaram Moogambikai Hospital for their best service related to CM’s health insurance scheme.

Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, Mayor Mahesh, MP Vijay Vasanth, District Forest Officer Illayaraja, District Revenue Officer Sivapriya and Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan participated.

School students staged a cultural show to mark the event.