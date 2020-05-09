Madurai

45 retail fruit shops to function from school

This will reduce crowding at the market at Mattuthavani

In a bid to reduce crowding at Smart Fruit Market at Mattuthavani here, a total of 45 retail fruit shops will be temporarily shifted to De Nobili Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Pudur.

Collector T. G. Vinay and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the Smart Fruit Market on Saturday and ordered shopkeepers to draw boxes in front of their shops to ensure personal distancing between customers. They instructed them that it is mandatory to wear face masks. An official said a total of 245 shops are functioning at the fruit market. “Customers were seen crowding in front of shops and physical distancing was almost absent. So, it was ordered to shift the retail shops from the market,” he said. Currently, the wholesale vegetable market from Mattuthavani is functioning from M.G.R. Bus Stand, the lorry shed behind the bus stand and the helipad at Amma Thidal.

