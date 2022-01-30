45 flying squads deployed in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

30 January 2022 20:53 IST

The district administration has set up a control room and deployed 45 flying squads to prevent malpractices in the coming election for Sivakasi Corporation, five municipalities and nine town panchayats in Virudhunagar.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said people could call the control room over the toll-free number 1800-425-0453 round the clock to lodge poll-related complaints.

Advertising

Advertising

Election would be held for 363 wards in urban civil bodies including 48 wards of Sivakasi municipality. The five municipalities had 171 wards: Sivakasi and Virudhunagar 36 each, Rajapalayam 42, Sattur 24, Srivilliputur 33. The nine town panchayats had 144 wards: Chettiyarpatti, Kariyapatti, Mallankinaru, S.Kodikulam, Sundarapandiam, W. Pudupatti all 15 wards each and Mamsapuram, Seithur and Watrap 18 wards each.

Polling stations

A total of 662 polling stations comprising 111 for Sivakasi Corporation, 398 for municipalities and 153 for town panchayats had been set up in the district, which has 2,76,897 male voters, 2,92,157 female voters and 74 others.

Fifteen Returning Offiers and 42 Assistant Returning Offiers would be involved in the poll duty.

Vulnerable booths

Four critical and 99 vulnerable polling stations had been identified in the urban local bodies. They included two critical polling stations in Virudhunagar municipality and one each in Seithur and W.Puduppatti town panchayats.

Among the vulnerable polling stations, 24 were in Sivakasi Corporation, 45 in the five municipalities and 34 in nine town panchayats.

The ceiling of expenses for the candidates for the wards had been fixed as ₹17,000 for town panchayats, ₹34,000 for first and second grade municipalities and ₹85,000 for special grade municipalities and corporation, the statement said.