45 cases registered against shops selling gutka

Shops to be sealed by Food Safety officials: SP

MADURAI

The district police have registered 45 cases against as many shops that were found to be selling banned tobacco products, and 50 kg of gutka were seized during two days of raids conducted across the district.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, the new Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said that three persons were sent to remand in this connection. Stating that the respective investigating officers have written to the Food Safety officials recommending sealing of those shops for having sold banned gutka products, Mr. Prasad said that the sealing would start on Friday.

The SP said that initially each shop would be imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the first offence. However, it will increase to ₹10,000 for the second offence. "For habitual offeners, the sealing of shops could be removed only after the court disposes of the cases," he warned.

Mr. Prasad said that the district police would continue its drive against ganja and gutka.

After completing financial investigation and seizing movable and immovable properties of the accused involved in smuggling, sale of ganja of commercial quanity (more than 20 kg) and their relatives, the police were in the process of financial investigation in four more cases. In one case, 13 persons were involved, he said.

When asked about the proliferation of ganja sale in many parts of the rural areas, he said that the police would intensify investigation even if someone is held for selling 10 grams of ganja.

"We will trace the main source of ganja and try to arrest the accused and freeze his bank accounts and seize the properties which will be a big detterence," the SP said.

Similarly, he said that the station house officers had been instructed to issue community service register receipts immediately upon receiving complaints.