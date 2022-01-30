45 burial urns found so far in recent excavations in Adichanallur

The burial urns excavated at Adichanallur in Thoothukudi district.

Archeological Survey of India has been undertaking excavation works at Adhichanallur in Thoothukudi district from October 10 of last year.

A team of experts led by Regional Director of Tiruchi Arunraj is doing the excavation in this area after 17 years. They have dug pits in 28 places and found 45 earthenware burial urns so far.

They have collected evidence of the existence of a Sangam-age civilisation dating back to 3,500 years. Moreover, they have also collected evidence of a thriving civilisation till 150 years back, even during the British rule, with the discovery of a strong limestone flooring.

According to the Excavation Director Mr. Arunraj, “We are planning to establish a world-class museum for which we are finalising the pits to be covered by glass and showcase them. Work is under way to float tenders for erecting a shed on the excavation site. We’ve planned to invite those who did research from different departments so that the objects they found can be showcased.”