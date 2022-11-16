44 sovereigns of gold stolen from locked house near Madurai

November 16, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Madurai

Forty-four sovereigns of gold jewellery and a pair of silver anklets were stolen from the locked house of a mason, N. Pandi, 42, at Valayapatti near Perungudi on Tuesday.

Police said that Pandi and his wife had locked the house and went for work. The house key was left in the window of the house. When they returned home around 2.30 p.m. they found that the almirah was broken open and the gold, silver ornaments and ₹10,000 were stolen.

Police said that someone known to the family members and their movements removed the house key and opened the door decamped with the valuables. Perungudi police are investigating.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons stole a total of 17 sovereigns of gold chain from six women who came to participate in the car festival at Alur Amman Temple festival in T. Kallupatti on November 10.

Police said the victims were aged between 55 years to 75 years. When they came to the temple, the thieves stealthily pulled their gold chains, weighing two sovereigns to four sovereigns. The incident happened between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. when the culprits made use of the crowded places around the temple to steal the gold chains from the women.

T. Kallupatti police have registered six cases of robbery on Tuesday and were investigating using the CCTV network.