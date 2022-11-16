44 sovereigns of gold stolen from locked house near Madurai

Forty-four sovereigns of gold jewellery and a pair of silver anklets were stolen from the locked house of a mason, N. Pandi, 42, at Valayapatti near Perungudi on Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police said that Pandi and his wife had locked the house and went for work. The house key was left in the window of the house. When they returned home around 2.30 p.m. they found that the almirah was broken open and the gold, silver ornaments and ₹10,000 were stolen.
Police said that someone known to the family members and their movements removed the house key and opened the door decamped with the valuables. Perungudi police are investigating.
Meanwhile, unidentified persons stole a total of 17 sovereigns of gold chain from six women who came to participate in the car festival at Alur Amman Temple festival in T. Kallupatti on November 10.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Police said the victims were aged between 55 years to 75 years. When they came to the temple, the thieves stealthily pulled their gold chains, weighing two sovereigns to four sovereigns. The incident happened between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. when the culprits made use of the crowded places around the temple to steal the gold chains from the women.
T. Kallupatti police have registered six cases of robbery on Tuesday and were investigating using the CCTV network.
ADVERTISEMENT