44 sovereign of gold ornaments stolen from locked house in Madurai

About ₹13 lakh worth gold ornaments along with cash were stolen from a locked house at Keelaiyur near Melur in Madurai.

According to the police, the complainant R. Rakesh Prassana, who was a student in Chennai returned to his house on Wednesday after a long gap. His father and mother had left for New Delhi to visit their elder son there.

When Mr. Rakesh reached his house, he saw the main door and the grill broke open. When he checked inside, he found that gold ornaments worth ₹13 lakh along with ₹30,000 were missing.

Keelavalavu Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

