44 out of 325 cases settled in Lok Adalat

A settlement cheque being handed over to man at the Lok Adalat held in the district court in Madurai on Saturday.

11 December 2021 21:57 IST

Madurai

A total of 44 cases were settled out of the 325 cases that were taken up for settlement at the Lok Adalat held in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. A total amount of ₹ 4.76 crore was settled.

In the Lok Adalat held at the Madurai District Court, a total of 3,407 cases were settled out of the 5,313 cases taken up for settlement. The total settled amount was ₹ 33.26 crore. A sum of ₹ 20 lakh was settled in a case involving a 22-year-old youth who lost his right hand in an accident last year.

At the Lok Adalat held in Dindigul, 4,199 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹ 9.44 crore. In Theni, 2228 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹ 6.54 crore. In Sivaganga, 399 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹ 3.17 crore and in the Lok Adalat held in Ramanathapuram, 875 cases were settled out of the 1,420 cases that were taken up for settlement. The total settled amount was ₹ 5.69 crore.