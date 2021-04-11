44 new cases, one death in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

Efforts are being made to step up vaccination in district: Collector

A 57-year-old man from Virudhunagar district died on on Saturday due to COVID-19 taking the number of deaths in the district due to the viral infection to 234.

Media bulletin said the man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on April 4 with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing died, due to COVID-19 pneumonia. Meanwhile, 44 new positive cases were detected in the district.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said efforts were being made to step up vaccination in the district. The District Industries Centre had been asked to coordinate with industrial units to identify eligible persons for vaccination, he said.

“We are planning for en masse vaccination of workers of various industrial units in the district,” he added.

The Collector also said that plans were afoot to further increase the daily testing, which was now at 1,500.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam has demanded that the State government replace Secretary for Social Welfare S. Madumathi as COVID-19 monitoring officer for Virudhunagar district.

In a memorandum sent to Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, party’s central district unit secretary J. Kalidoss said Ms. Madumathi conducted a review meeting of COVID-19 preventive measures but did not do any follow up work to contain the spread of the virus in the district in 2020.

Stating that Virudhunagar saw a steep increase in COVID-19 positive cases during the first wave due to lack of effective steps to contain the infection, Mr. Kalidoss said the district should not face a similar situation during the second wave too.