44 matrimonial disputes cases settled at special lok adalat at Madurai District Court

October 14, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 13 cases were settled at the lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹ 1.40 crore. Two benches headed by Justice L. Victoria Gowri and Justice P.B. Balaji heard the cases.

At the Madurai District Court, a total of 44 matrimonial disputes cases were settled and the couples reunited. A special lok adalat for matrimonial disputes cases was conducted under the chairmanship of Principal District Judge S. Sivakadatcham. The total number of settled cases was significant and it was due to the efforts of District Judge V. Anuradha, Family Court, and the panel headed by Sub-Judge M. Akila Devi, said the Madurai District Legal Services Authority officials.

In Madurai district, a total of six panels were set up in Madurai, Melur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti to hear the cases for settlement. Motor Accident Claims cases and other civil cases were taken up for settlement. In Madurai, District Judges G. Nagarajan and K.R. Jyothi took up the cases.

A total of 97 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 7.12 crore. The settled amount was disbursed as compensation to the victims and legal heirs of the deceased. Chief Judicial Magistrate A. Pasumpon Shanmugaiah and Madurai District Legal Services Authority Secretary S. Raja Mahesh were present.

