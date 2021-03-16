43rd graduation day at Vivekananda College

MADURAI

Presenting degree certificates to students of Vivekananda College, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said that there were plenty of employment opportunities.

About 300 students, including 258 undergraduate students and 21 postgraduate students, received the certificates from the Vice-Chancellor at the 43rd graduation day held in the presence of college secretary Swami Vedananda and other dignitaries.

In his address, Prof Krishnan said that training the students in the 'Gurukula' method not only taught them education, but also life.

Getting jobs was no more an issue as the industry recognised the talent and those skilled in the academic campuses should deliver as per the needs of the industry.

The VC also said that the students had the responsibility to take care of their parents as they grew. The education imparted by the teachers should be used for improving their knowledge and every student should give back something to the society.

College principal T Venkatesan welcomed.