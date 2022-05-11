₹43.24 lakh worth gold seized at Madurai airport

Air Intelligence unit of the Department of Customs on Wednesday seized ₹43.24 lakh worth gold smuggled by a passenger at Madurai airport.

According to Customs sources, the official intercepted the passenger, who arrived at the airport from Dubai. During a search, the officials recovered three pouches concealed in her body.

They extracted 831 grams of 24 carat gold from rubberised clay material found in her possession. She was detained for further investigation.