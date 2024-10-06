43,000 metric tons of DAP arrives at VOC Port in Thoothukudi

The Department of Agriculture has said that 43,000 metric tons of DAP has reached VOC Port in Thoothukudi and is expected to be dispatched to all Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and other designated outlets in the next two days in the district.

The district administration held a review meeting chaired by Collector K. Elambahavath recently and it was proposed to procure DAP and other fertilizers for farmers who are raising crops for the rabi season.

According to Joint Director (in-charge) V. Balasubramanian, apart from the 43,000 tons of urea, 600 metric tons of fertilizers from IFFCO Odisha has come by train and the consignment has reached Gangaikondan railway station. Similarly, SPIC has dispatched 300 MT by road, which will be sent to 72 PACBs by Monday evening or the following day.

The district has Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Vilathikulam, Pudur, Ottapidaram, Thoothukudi and Karungulam blocks. For the ensuing rabi season, a total of 1.60 lakh hectares fall in crop coverage and farmers have planned to raise corn, millet, cotton, oil seeds, chillies and onion and among others.

Aadhaar card

According to officials, the farmers shall purchase the fertilizers as per their requirement from the designated outlets by producing their Aadhaar cards. The DAP fertilizer shall be sold at ₹1,350 MRP per bag and in the event of any inflated pricing or other issues, the consumers can lodge complaints.

The district administration has announced that fertilizers would be adequately stocked in the outlets and private dealers have been sensitised to display the stock/price and other information to the public.

Welcoming the arrangements made by the agriculture department, farmers’ associations here have urged the authorities to ensure proper release of water for irrigation. So far, the initial works have been carried out with the rain spell in the district. Hoping that the climate would be friendly and water would be available through out the rabi season, the farmers are in an upbeat mood.