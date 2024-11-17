43 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery recovered in Sivaganga district

A 58-year-old man identified as Sony Raja of Allinagaram in Theni district, who figured in over 140 cases and was wanted in police stations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and in TN, was arrested by Sivaganga district police on Sunday.

Following a complaint from Chidambaram(60), a building contractor, who owns a house in Kandramanickam near Karaikudi, the police had registered a case.

It is said that in the locked house, jewels weighing 43 sovereigns and silver items weighing 15 kgs went missing on October 29.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh formed special teams.

Sub-Inspector Saktivel and team arrested Soniraja and based on his confession, they recovered the stolen jewels. Another suspect Alagarsami (35) of Mavilipatti near Thirumangalam in Madurai district was also arrested.

Police officers said that the modus operandi of the accused was to keep an eye on locked homes in towns during the day time and strike on them during night. They had registered a case and produced the duo before a court. Further investigation was on.

