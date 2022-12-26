ADVERTISEMENT

43-kg of ganja seized in Madurai, Aruppukottai

December 26, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district police on Monday seized 22 kg of ganja and arrested three women near Elumalai.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad said that a team of police from Elumalai police station conducted a search based on intelligence inputs about ganja peddling near Maanuthu Muniyandi Temple. When the team rushed there, they found three women moving about in a suspicious manner. When the police rounded them up and made an inquiry, it was revealed that they were in possession of 22 kg of ganja.

The police identified them as P. Pounthai, 56, V. Prabhavathi, 34, and B. Petchiammal, 45, of Maanuthu in Usilampatti. They had procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aruppukottai

Meanwhile, Aruppukottai Town police have seized 21 kg of ganja and arrested four persons in this connection on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Thamaraikannan conducted a vehicle check near M. Thottiyankulam railway bridge. Based on the input by the informer, the police team intercepted a car in which a white bag was found.

The police found 21 kg of ganja in the bag. T. Sathish, 30, of Palayampatti, S. Vijayan, 33, and P. Madhanraj, 23, of Tirumangalam and M. Siranjeevi, 36, of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US