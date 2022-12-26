43-kg of ganja seized in Madurai, Aruppukottai

December 26, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai district police on Monday seized 22 kg of ganja and arrested three women near Elumalai.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad said that a team of police from Elumalai police station conducted a search based on intelligence inputs about ganja peddling near Maanuthu Muniyandi Temple. When the team rushed there, they found three women moving about in a suspicious manner. When the police rounded them up and made an inquiry, it was revealed that they were in possession of 22 kg of ganja.

The police identified them as P. Pounthai, 56, V. Prabhavathi, 34, and B. Petchiammal, 45, of Maanuthu in Usilampatti. They had procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Aruppukottai

Meanwhile, Aruppukottai Town police have seized 21 kg of ganja and arrested four persons in this connection on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Thamaraikannan conducted a vehicle check near M. Thottiyankulam railway bridge. Based on the input by the informer, the police team intercepted a car in which a white bag was found.

The police found 21 kg of ganja in the bag. T. Sathish, 30, of Palayampatti, S. Vijayan, 33, and P. Madhanraj, 23, of Tirumangalam and M. Siranjeevi, 36, of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, were arrested.