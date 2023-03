42,096 students in Dindigul write practical board exam

March 01, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A total of 42,096 students in Dindigul district took up Class XI and XII practical exams that commenced on Wednesday. The exams were held in 155 centres. District Educational Officer Pandithurai inspected the arrangements made in Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul. ADVERTISEMENT

