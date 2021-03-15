42 nominations filed in four districts

Filing of nomination for the Assembly election gained momentum on Monday with 42 nominations received in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

In Tirunelveli, AIADMK candidate for Nanguneri constituency Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja filed his nomination with Returning Officer Kuzhanthaisamy. Mr. Raja, who is AIADMK district secretary, was accompanied by BJP district president Maharajan.

AIADMK candidate for Radhapuram I.S. Inbadurai, who was accompanied by BJP district general secretary Thamizh Selvan and AIADMK organising secretary A.K. Srinivasan, filed the nomination with Returning Officer Usha.

Ruling party candidate for Palayamkottai K.J.C. Gerald filed his nomination with Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan.

Former MP P.H. Manoj Pandian submitted his nomination for Alangulam constituency with Returning Officer Raj Manoharan.

Former Speaker R. Avudaiyappan, fielded by DMK in Ambasamudram constituency, filed his nomination with Returning Officer and Sub-Collector Pratik Tayal.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi’s Shenbhagavalli also filed her nomination for the Assembly segment and the party’s candidate for Tirunelveli constituency Sathya filed her nomination with Sub-Collector, Tirunelveli, Sivakrishnamurthy.

A total of 19 nominations — six for Radhapuram, three for Nanguneri, four for Palayamkottai, one for Tirunelveli and five for Ambasamudram — were received in the district on Monday.

In Tenkasi district, sitting MLA and AIADMK candidate for Tenkasi S. Selvamohandas Pandian and Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate Vincent Raj filed their nominations with Returning Officer Ramachandran.

Panankaattuppadai Katchi coordinator and party candidate for Alangulam constituency A. Hari Nadar, who drew the atention of women voters by wearing gold ornaments weighing about 5 kg and came third in Nanguneri by-election held in 2019, also filed his nomination.

In all, seven candidates, three in Tenkasi and four in Alangulam, filed nominations in Tenkasi district.

In Thoothukudi district, 14 candidates, including four each in Kovilpatti, Vilaathikulam and Ottapidaaram (Reserved) constituencies and one each in Thoothukudi and Srivaikundam segments, filed their nominations. So far, 18 candidates have filed their nominations for the six constituencies.

In Kanniyakumari district, DMK candidate for Padmanabhapuram constituency Mano Thangaraj and AIADMK candidate for Kanniyakuamri segment N. Thalavai Sundaram filed their nominations.