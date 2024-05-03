ADVERTISEMENT

₹42-lakh worth gold ornaments, ₹1.50 lakh in cash burgled

May 03, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars have decamped with ₹42-lakh worth gold ornaments and ₹1.50 lakh cash from the house of a woman farmer near here on Thursday night.

 Police said farmer Sundari of Villiseri near here was sleeping in the bedroom with her children on Thursday night as her husband Perumalsamy is working abroad. When she woke-up in the morning, she found that the rear door of the house had been broken and the culprits had burgled 70 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹1.50 lakh in cash from the chest.

 Based on the complaint from Ms. Sundari, the Kayathar police have registered a case.

 CCTV footages recovered from the house showed three burglars scaling the compound wall and entering the house after breaking the rear door.

 In another case of burglary, unidentified persons stole 25 sovereigns of gold from the house of advocate Maideen Pitchai of Tenkasi when he had gone for morning prayers and his mother Hamidha had gone for a morning walk on Friday. When she returned home, Ms. Haimdha found that burglars had stolen 25 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹400 in cash from the bureau after breaking the rear door of the house.

 Tenkasi police have registered a case.

