42 kg ganja seized

26 October 2020 21:19 IST

Madurai

Madurai

City police have seized 42 kg of ganja and arrested A. Dhilip Kumar, 25, of Keeraithurai and M. Hariharasudhan, 20, of Avaniapuram at Madakulam Main Road on Sunday.

The S. S. Colony police said a car and a mobile phone were also seized from them. The police said six more accused, including one Sabarathinam, were involved in the crime.

Two assaulted

A 59-year-old man, M. Murugan, of Chinthamani, and his daughter were assaulted by a gang when they questioned some people over theft of a mobile phone from their house on Sunday.

Police said Murugan’s wife, a differently abled person, was alone at home when one Hari of the same locality is said to have stolen the mobile phone. So, Murugan and his daughter went to Hari’s house to question this when few people, including Bose and Senthil, assaulted them. They also reportedly harassed the woman.

The Avaniapuram police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.