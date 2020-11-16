4,186 new voters in Virudhunagar district

Collector R. Kannan releasing draft electoral rolls in Virudhunagar on Monday.

16 November 2020 18:46 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has added 4,186 new voters and deleted 7,354 voters during the continuous updation of electoral roll 2020.

Total number of voters in the district has come down to 16,27,128 in draft electoral list released here on Monday from 16,30,296 voters in the final roll as on February 14, 2020.

Collector R. Kannan released the draft voter list in the presence of District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, and Sub-Collector, Sivakasi C. Dinesh Kumar. Representatives of various political parties received the copies of the voter list.

Among the voters were 7,93,864 men and 8,33,081 women. Women voters outnumbered the men voters in all the seven Assembly constituencies. The number of transgender voters is 183, with Virudhunagar assembly segment having the highest number of 47 transgenders.

Among the seven Assembly constituencies, Sivakasi Assembly segment has got the highest number of voters 2,54,012 voters and Tiruchuli Assembly constituency has got the lowest number of voters of 2,16,122.

Special summary revision of voter list would be taken up till December 12, 2020. All those who would complete 18 years on with January 1, 2021, can include their names.

The applications for inclusion, deletion and correction can be given to the respective polling booth, taluk offices, Revenue Divisional Offices and at the Collectorate.

Special camps for receiving the applications will be held on November 21 and 22 and December 12 and 13, a statement said.

Constituency-wise details

Rajapalayam has got 2,34,377 voters – 1,14,381 men and 1,19, 969 women and 27 others.; Srivilliputtur has got 2,43,887 voters – 1,18,920 men, 1,24,935 woman and 32 others.; Sattur has got 2,42,150 voters – 1,17,758 men, 1,24,367 women and 25 others.; Sivakasi has got 2,54,012 voters – 1,23,711 men, 1,30,275 women and 26 others.; Virudhunagar has got 2,18,115 voters – 1,06,829 men, 1,11,239 women and 47 others.; Aruppukottai has got 2,18,465 voters – 1,06,086 men, 1,12,363 women and 16 others.; Tiruchuli has got 2,16,122 voters – 1,06,179 men, 1,09,933 women and 10 others.