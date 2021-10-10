Madurai

4,137 appear for UPSC preliminary examination

Candidates at a centre in Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Preliminary examination for civil services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held at 24 centres in the Madurai district amid tight security. As many as 4,137 candidates took the examination on Sunday.

Out of the 10,093 candidates who had applied, 5,956 candidates failed to attend the exam. The total percentage of candidates who attended the examination was 41 % and the absent percentage was 59%.

Supervisors, Assistant Supervisors, teachers and government officials were involved in the conduct of the examination. The observers inspected the centres in order to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination.

Observers IAS Officers Darez Ahamed and Saravanavelraj inspected examination centres in the district. Madurai Collector Aneesh Sekhar said that the examination went off smoothly.


