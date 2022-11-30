41 sovereigns of gold jewellery and two kg of silver articles stolen

November 30, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

DEVAKOTTAI

Unidentified persons escaped with 41 sovereigns of gold jewellery and two kg of silver articles from the house of a government employee at Avarankadu near Devakottai in Sivaganga district on Wednesday. The police said that Mahalingam, who works in the cooperative society as secretary, found the locks broken and valuables missing when he returned home for lunch. The rear door lock too was broken. DSP Ganeshkumar inspected the scene of crime. Further investigation was on.

