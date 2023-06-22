41 liquor shops closed in four southern districts

June 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Forty-one liquor shops in four southern districts have been closed as part of the State government’s decision to close 500 liquor shops across the State.

In Tirunelveli district, where the TASMAC is selling liquor through 160 shops, 9 shops have been closed while in Thoothukudi district with 140 shops, 16 were closed. However, a shop in Samaththuvapuram near Tharuvaikulam was not closed though police identified it as ‘most sensitive and violence-prone.’

“This shop, which was situated at Tharuvaikulam on the East Coast Road, was shifted to Samaththuvapuram after several criminal cases, all caused by inebriated persons, were registered. Since this coastal village had witnessed in the past several murders, the shop was shifted to Samaththuvapuram. We expected that this shop will also be one of the 500 shops to be closed. However, the TASMAC has decided to continue to operate this shop, which shows their callous, hardened attitude towards law-and-order issues or crimes, all being triggered by liquor,” said a senior police officer.

A group of youth celebrated the closure of the liquor shop at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi.

In Kanniyakumari district, housing 110 shops, 12 shops were closed and Tenkasi district lost only 4 shops.

Meanwhile, the Kanniyakumari police nabbed two persons even as they were illegally selling liquor bottles to the fishermen at Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour on Wednesday night. The police, besides arresting Sathish Kumar, 38, of Thirukkurunkudi in Tirunelveli district and Ayyappan, 40, of nearby Panagudi, seized 42 liquor bottles and their bikes.

