‘405 students got MBBS, BDS seats under 7.5% quota in State’

09 December 2020 18:33 IST

Collector urges students to make good use of the opportunity

RAMANATHAPURAM

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver has said that through the 7.5 % horizontal reservation system introduced this year by the State government, a total of 313 students had been selected for pursuing MBBS and 92 for dental sciences in the State.

The students in the government schools should utilise the opportunity as it was a boon to step into the premier medical colleges in the State.

This year, the district had benefited with nine students, including five getting selected for MBBS in various colleges. In the ensuing years, more and more students should work hard and qualify themselves to study medicine and help the society free from diseases.

The Collector was interacting with the ‘elite’ students from the government schools as part of the counselling activities. In Ramanathapuram, it was unique that a couple of years ago, the then Collector Nandakumar was instrumental in picking up the bright students and giving them extra attention which was coined as 'elite' school. This had produced tremendous results in the past, the teachers said.

The Education department officials said that the students in the 'elite' category were given special attention in respect of hostel, laboratory and the frequency of model exams and coaching for NEET by a special team of senior teachers throughout the final year of schooling. Earlier, the students studying in government schools felt that the coaching for even the bright students lacked. To match the students studying in private schools, the concept of 'elite' was launched.

This helped the students to score centum in more than one subject and thus pushed the district's tally to the top of the board. Moreover, the teachers who were well trained in handling the senior school students offered coaching on a personalised note.

Sub-Collector N.O. Sukaputra, Chief Educational Officer A. Pugalenthi and other officials from the education department and senior teachers participated in the session.

The teachers said that more number of girl students were competing in ‘elite’ school than the boys from the district.