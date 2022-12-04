  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

405 children turn up for district-level cultural contest

December 04, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 400 children participated at the district-level cultural competition organised by the Department of Arts and Culture here on Sunday.

As many as 35 children competed in singing contests, while Bharatanatyam competition had 50 participants. Ninety children showcased their talent in folk dance while 230 contestants filled drawing boards in vivid colours.

T. Senthilkumar, Assistant Director of the Department of Arts and Culture, noted that the turnout of 405 participants from Madurai, Sholavandhan, Tirumangalam, Melur and surrounding areas was an overwhelming response.

“Children put up great performances in the folk dance category, enthralling the audience with Oyilattam, Mayilattam, Karakattam, especially Marakkal Attam or wooden leg dance,” he said, adding that most winners were from government and government-aided schools.

The first-prize winners at two age categories (9 to 12 and 13 to 16) have been qualified to compete at the State-level competition.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.