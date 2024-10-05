ADVERTISEMENT

40,000 saplings to be planted on grazing land near Sivakasi

Published - October 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Work of planting 40,000 saplings on a grazing land near Sivakasi began here on Saturday. Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, Sivakasi MLA, G. Ashokan, Sivakasi Sub-Collector, N. Priya, and Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, P. Devaraj, were present on the occasion. A total of 210 varieties of trees would come up on the grazing land at Vendurayapuram. The Collector said that fencing for 3,510 feet has been put up around the land. Similarly, pipelines for 6,800 feet for watering the plants have been laid along with drip-irrigation network for 9,000 metres to raise the plants. The Collector said that all the 1,100 fireworks units and 400 major printing units should make use of the vacant land on their premises to grow trees and join the government’s initiative of increasing green cover to fight the adverse impact of climate change.

