GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

40,000 saplings to be planted on grazing land near Sivakasi

Published - October 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Work of planting 40,000 saplings on a grazing land near Sivakasi began here on Saturday. Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, Sivakasi MLA, G. Ashokan, Sivakasi Sub-Collector, N. Priya, and Deputy Director, Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve, P. Devaraj, were present on the occasion. A total of 210 varieties of trees would come up on the grazing land at Vendurayapuram. The Collector said that fencing for 3,510 feet has been put up around the land. Similarly, pipelines for 6,800 feet for watering the plants have been laid along with drip-irrigation network for 9,000 metres to raise the plants. The Collector said that all the 1,100 fireworks units and 400 major printing units should make use of the vacant land on their premises to grow trees and join the government’s initiative of increasing green cover to fight the adverse impact of climate change.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.