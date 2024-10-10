GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4,000 policemen to be deployed in Kulasekarapattinam for ‘dasara’ celebrations

Published - October 10, 2024 07:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees dressed as gods have started arriving at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

Devotees dressed as gods have started arriving at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Over 4,000 policemen will be deployed as part of the security arrangements to be made in and around Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur during ‘dhasara’ celebrations being held at Mutharamman Temple.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Albert John said 4,000 policemen, including 10 ADSPs and 30 DSPs and over 3,900 policemen, would be deployed in and around Kulasekarapattinam. Four police watch towers had been installed on the beach where the ‘soorasamhaaram’ (annihilation of demon) would be enacted on October 12.

Over 250 CCTV cameras had been installed in and around Kulasekarapattinam to monitor the devotees round-the-clock. Police help-desks have been created at 10 places to assist the visitors.

Special arrangements had been made for free flow of vehicular traffic. Vehicle parking areas have been created at 30 places with the capacity of accommodating over 17,000 vehicles. Apart from this, temporary bus-stands have been created at three different places. Traffic diversions have been made at Tiruchendur Town, Muruga Madam and Periyathaazhai.

“We seek cooperation from the devotees coming to Kulasekarapattinam for dasara celebrations by strictly following the regulations as it will ensure the safety of everyone coming to this temple,” Mr. Albert John said.

Published - October 10, 2024 07:51 pm IST

