May 25, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

This is good news for the 4,000-odd houses in Tiruchendur municipality as the State Government has decided to give free underground drainage connections to them even as the urban civic body had planned to collect ₹5,000 per connection.

Chairing a meeting held here on Thursday, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, who represents Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, said the State Government had implemented underground drainage scheme in Tiruchendur municipality with the prime objective of making the holy town clean and green. The urban civic body, by implementing the underground drainage scheme, could effectively handle the liquid waste being generated in the town.

Even though the Tiruchendur municipality had originally planned to collect ₹5,000 per underground drainage connection, the State Government had waived this amount and hence there was no need for paying any money for getting the underground drainage connection. The liquid waste getting generated in Tiruchendur town would be taken through the underground drainage system to an unused government land with an extent of 85 acres near Alanthalai and treated properly for growing fodder.

“We’ve planned to spend ₹90 lakh for treating the sewage so as to grow fodder with the treated sewage water. The fodder will be supplied to the farmers,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Appealing to the families to get the underground drainage connection, the Minister said the commercial establishments, hotels and lodges would also be included in the scheme so as to make the project effective.

He announced that the Tiruchendur municipality, which was building 148 vegetable shops, would soon construct shops for selling marine products and meat.

The Minister informed that the Tamil Nadu Government had allotted ₹7 crore for renovating the overflow structures of Aavudaiyaarkulam and Ellappanaickenkulam and the channel running around Tiruchendur. The formation of Tiruchendur bypass road would commence in near future as ₹50 lakh had been released for preliminary inspection.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also said proposals for implementing two drinking water projects – the ₹120 crore Ponnankurichi drinking water scheme and the ₹350 crore Udangudi, Sattankulam and left-out areas of Tiruchendur drinking water project – had been submitted to the government for its approval and release of funds.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur, Bhuhari, and others accompanied the Minister as he inspected the upcoming vegetable market and the construction of the Tiruchendur municipality building.

