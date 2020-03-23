Madurai

4,000 beds of isolation wards ready in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

Additional 4,000 bedded-isolation wards have been kept ready in various college hostels in Virudhunagar district.

The hostel rooms were disinfected and have been kept ready. “We can also increase the number to 8,000, if required,” said Collector R. Kannan.

The Collector said that as part of precautionary measures taken to prevent COVID-19 those people who have returned from countries notified as infected have been kept under home quarantine.

The Collector has also appealed to others who have returned from foreign countries and having cough, cold and fever should come forward to inform the district administration about their health condition over 1077 emergency control room.

Thus they can keep their family and friends safe from COVID-19 infection.

