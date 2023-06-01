400 rail clips stolen at Sattur railway station

June 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Sattur

Some 400 elastic rail clips that are used to fasten the railway track with sleepers have been reported stolen from Sattur railway station in Virudhunagar district.

The Railway Protection Force, Virudhunagar, is investigating into the theft, which came to light two days ago during routine inspection. However, railway security authorities say the clips are from the buffer track on which no train or goods are operated.

RPF has picked up a suspect in this connection. The authorities have also ruled out any sabotage.

