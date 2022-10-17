400 kg of ganja seized, three held

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
October 17, 2022 16:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DINDIGUL

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 400 kg of ganja was seized and three persons were arrested in connection with the incident at Seelapadi junction in Dindigul on Monday. Upon conducting a vehicle check at the junction around 2 a.m., police seized around 400 kg of ganja and two cars used by the three men. Dindigul Taluk police identified them as S. Satishkumar, 26, of Chennai, R. Saravanakumar, 27, of Sivaganga and S. Praveen, 29, of Chennai. They were arrested for smuggling the contraband. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app