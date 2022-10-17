400 kg of ganja seized, three held

DINDIGUL

Around 400 kg of ganja was seized and three persons were arrested in connection with the incident at Seelapadi junction in Dindigul on Monday. Upon conducting a vehicle check at the junction around 2 a.m., police seized around 400 kg of ganja and two cars used by the three men. Dindigul Taluk police identified them as S. Satishkumar, 26, of Chennai, R. Saravanakumar, 27, of Sivaganga and S. Praveen, 29, of Chennai. They were arrested for smuggling the contraband. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.