Madurai

400 kg of ganja seized, three held

DINDIGUL

Around 400 kg of ganja was seized and three persons were arrested in connection with the incident at Seelapadi junction in Dindigul on Monday. Upon conducting a vehicle check at the junction around 2 a.m., police seized around 400 kg of ganja and two cars used by the three men. Dindigul Taluk police identified them as S. Satishkumar, 26, of Chennai, R. Saravanakumar, 27, of Sivaganga and S. Praveen, 29, of Chennai. They were arrested for smuggling the contraband. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2022 4:59:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/400-kg-of-ganja-seized-three-held/article66020192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY