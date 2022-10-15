400 kg banned tobacco products seized; two held

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were arrested on charges of possessing 400 kg banned tobacco products in Valakkaipatti in Dindigul on Saturday afternoon.

According to Dindigul Taluk police, the accused have been identified as S. Thafeek Raja, 28, and T. Mohammed Ismail, 32, of Dindigul.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a surprise raid at a rented house of the accused in JB Nagar, Valaikkaipatty. They seized 400 kg of banned tobacco products from the house, a car and an auto owned by the duo who were arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the police stated.