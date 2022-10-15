400 kg banned tobacco products seized; two held

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 15, 2022 16:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were arrested on charges of possessing 400 kg banned tobacco products in Valakkaipatti in Dindigul on Saturday afternoon.

According to Dindigul Taluk police, the accused have been identified as S. Thafeek Raja, 28, and T. Mohammed Ismail, 32, of Dindigul.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a surprise raid at a rented house of the accused in JB Nagar, Valaikkaipatty. They seized 400 kg of banned tobacco products from the house, a car and an auto owned by the duo who were arrested.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the police stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app