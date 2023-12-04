400 conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation leave for Chennai to assist in relief work

December 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

About 400 conservancy workers from the five zones of Madurai Corporation have left for Chennai by special buses to assist in relief operations in Chennai, said Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth here on Monday.

Following heavy rainfall due to cyclone, people have been stranded due to waterlogging and other issues in Chennai and its suburbs. With a view to render assistance in cleaning operations, Madurai Corporation has despatched 400 conservancy workers who would be provided accommodation in a marriage hall in Guduvanchery. Madurai Corporation has also deployed nine supervisors, four sanitary inspectors and other officials in the relief work.

Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan and other officials from the Health and Transport wings of the Corporation had arranged five SETC buses to specially operate for the workers to reach Chennai