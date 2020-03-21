400-bedded separate block ready at TVMCH: Collector

The district administration has readied a 400-bedded block of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) to admit patients with symptoms of SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, all 12 patients admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital have tested negative for COVID–19.

“Armed with life-saving drugs and equipment, including ventilators, we have kept a separate block with 400 beds ready if there is any sudden and heavy influx of patients with symptoms of COVID – 19,” Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said after inspecting cleaning and anti-COVID-19 operations at Valliyoor on Saturday.

“A good number of private hospitals with ventilator facilities in a separate block have also come forward through Indian Medical Association to join hands with us in this task. If we exhaust the beds in TVMCH, we will accept this offer. I sincerely thank the doctors for their noble gesture,” she added.

Those who arrived in Tirunelveli from other States and foreign countries were quarantined in their homes and would continue to be monitored for a minimum of 14 days although they did not have any adverse health issues. “So far, none has been reported for adverse symptoms,” Ms. Shilpa said.

Handing over protective gear such as masks, gloves and sanitisers to sanitary workers, the Collector appealed to them to visit every house to create awareness of the viral infection and the need for ‘social distancing’ to break ‘COVID–19 chain’. “If you happen to meet anyone suffering from fever, cold and cough on their return from a neighbouring State or foreign country, please advise them to visit the nearest primary health centre of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for early and right diagnosis and appropriate line of treatment.”

She distributed awareness pamphlets to the public at Valliyoor bus stand and appealed to them to wash their hands frequently and properly with soap and drink nilavembu kudineer, a siddha formulation strengthening immunity against viral infections.

After inspecting disinfection of buses at the bus stand, she visited the government hospital there and disinfection of vehicles coming from neighbouring States at Nanguneri toll plaza. She also distributed awareness pamphlets to passengers travelling in vehicles from other States.

Quarantined

She said 32 persons, who arrived in the district from abroad or other States had been quarantined in their houses although they did not manifest any symptoms.