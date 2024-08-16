ADVERTISEMENT

40 years imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl

Updated - August 16, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 09:10 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Court here has awarded 40 years of imprisonment to a youth who sexually assaulted a minor girl.

 According to prosecution, J. Sahaya Ajinth, 24, of Vadaserry sexually assaulted a minor girl in January 2017 and was arrested by Inspector C. Kanmani of All Women Police Station, Nagercoil under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

 The POCSO Court Judge on Friday awarded 20 years of imprisonment under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting the minor girl and awarded another 20 years under various sections of Indian Penal Code besides slapping a fine of ₹23,000. The conviction will go concurrently.

 The Court also awarded the compensation of ₹6 lakh to the victim.

