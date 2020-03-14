40-year-old tests negative for COVID-19

A 40-year-old man from Tirunelveli’s Pettai, who was admitted to the special isolation ward for COVID-19 at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, has tested negative for the disease.

The patient, who had returned from Malaysia, showed symptoms of COVID-19 including cold and cough. Upon testing, it was discovered that he instead had viral fever. Doctors at the hospital said that he is likely to be discharged soon.

Two days ago, a youngster who returned from Dubai to Kadaiyanallur showed similar symptoms. He too tested negative but will continue to be monitored for a month at home.

Dean of the Hospital, V. Ravichandran said that there was no need to panic as no one has been tested positive in the district.

Everyone who has exhibited symptoms like cough, cold, body pain and breathing difficulty have been kept in isolation, he said.

Meanwhile, senior police officers including Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Deepak M. Damor underwent a special medical check up at the hospital.

Awareness programme

Resident Medical Officer, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, J. Silas Jeyamani, said that students and staff members of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, should definitely avoid public gatherings.

At the awareness programme organised by the National Service Scheme wing of the college, the doctor said that they should also avoid shaking hands, sneezing in public without closing their nose and spitting in public places. They must wash their hands with soap regularly and must report to officers at the Government Hospital if they have fever, he said.

Health Inspector of the hospital, Immanuel Rajkumar, demonstrated how to put on masks and wash hands properly.

Dean, B. Sundramoorthi stressed on the importance of maintaining personal hygiene in helping to curb the spreading of COVID-19. He added that students must avoid crowd and travel as far as possible.