40 witnesses depose before Aruna Jegadeesan Commission

THOOTHUKUDI

25 November 2021 20:47 IST

The Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, which is probing the police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018, has so far recorded the statements of 1,016 witnesses.

In the Commission’s 10-day-long 32nd sitting that concluded here on Thursday, 40 of the 41 persons summoned for deposition recorded their statements.

The then Collector’s Personal Assistants, Tahsildars and policemen, who allegedly fired at the protestors, appeared before the Commission to record their statements during the 32nd sitting.

The next sitting of the Commission will be held between December 13 and 18.