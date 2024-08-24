40 students from Virudhunagar govt. schools visit Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

About 40 students from government schools and government aided schools in Virudhunagar district visited the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as part of an educational tour organised by the Virudhunagar district administration.

The students, from higher secondary classes, were chosen based on their academic and other on-campus performances by a panel of teachers under the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme. District Collector V. N. Jayaseelan was instrumental in making arrangements for such educational tours for the schoolchildren, officials said and added that in the last two years, the children had visited many locations including Thiruvananthapuram, Kodaikanal, Madurai and others which were important for the students from academic and employment aspects.

The visit to Sriharikota was planned on August 22 and 23. Accompanied by the teachers, the students went around the Centre and interacted with the scientists. According to some of the students, they were explained about the features at the Centre and saw the two launch pads from where the rocket launching operations were carried out.

The students also learnt about the roles played by the scientists and others who were instrumental in the launch of Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan and others, which brought laurels to the nation.

“It was very inspiring to see the Space Centre. We had the opportunity to learn about the scope for employment as scientists and astronauts in the ISRO,” they added.

The Virudhunagar district administration has been organising a programme - Coffee with Collector and recently, they had conducted the 100th series. The objective of the programme was to have an interaction with the students and the Collector, which had brought in tangible transformation among the children to learn about the public offices, the functional responsibilities and the schemes for the needy, the officials added.