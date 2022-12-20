40 stray cattle impounded during two-day drive in Dindigul

December 20, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In an attempt to curb stray cattle menace, as many as 40 domesticated cattle straying on streets were impounded during a two-day drive undertaken by the Dindigul Corporation.

Despite the Corporation issuing a warning notice to cattle owners not to let their animals on the streets, the menace is still persistent across the town that led to frequent accidents and inconvenience to road users. Many councillors had also raised the issue during the recently held council meeting.

Sanitary inspectors, with protection from police personnel, impounded stray cattle on Monday and Tuesday in R.M. Colony, Lorry Pettai, Paraipatti, Pillayarpalayam, Govindapuram, Big Bazaar Street, Government Hospital Road, weekly market and other areas.

A few cattle were also caught from a few houses in the abandoned Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements in R.M. Colony which were being used as cattle sheds. The team was met with resistance from a few cattle owners who threatened to stage a road blockade if their cattle heads were impounded. Commotion prevailed for sometime in the area.

“Most owners have violated rules for the second time after we let their cattle off with a warning earlier. If the owners want their cattle back, they would have to pay ₹2,000 for calves, ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 for the adults, depending on the cow’s age. And if no one claims the cattle, it will be auctioned. Cattle which are caught for the third time will also be auctioned,” said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.

He said the impounded cattle would be kept at the shelter owned by the Corporation near Lorry Pettai until they are claimed. “The impounding exercise will continue until the problem is weeded out completely,” he added.

