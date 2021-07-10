40 private hospitals barred from treating COVID-19 patients: Minister

10 July 2021 19:11 IST

A 100-bedded isolation ward exclusively for paediatric patients opened at Dindigul GH

Dindigul

Following complaints of not adhering to the Chief Minister's insurance scheme for eligible patients, 40 private hospitals across Tamil Nadu have been barred from treating COVID-19 patients, said Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that when the new government assumed office, the pandemic was at its peak. There were also reports of large-scale irregularities and other violations by the previous regime across the State.

Advertising

Advertising

“The CM has instructed us focus on fighting the pandemic first. We have successfully overcome the major part of the challenge. Now, the government is preparing to face any new crisis such as a possible third wave or so on,” he said.

He said that the previous regime had wasted six lakh doses of vaccines. “Whoever was found responsible, will be prosecuted as per the laws,” he added.

To a query, he said that during the last regime 60 lakh people had been vaccinated and at least 3,000 staff including doctors, frontline and para-medical nurses had to be regularised. “There are many issues to be resolved. We will discuss with the CM and try to take favourable decisions in public interest,” he said.

Appreciating the medical fraternity for bringing down the positive cases to less than 300 as on July 9, he said that the review with health officials indicated that they can tackle any issues which may crop up in the near future.

Showing their preparedness level, a new 100-bedded isolation ward exclusively for paediatric patients, which includes 70 beds with oxygen and 30 with ventilator facilities, was declared open by Cooperation Minister I. Periasami at the Government Hospital campus.