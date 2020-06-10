‘40% of folk artistes yet to get promised relief’

10 June 2020 18:47 IST

Madurai

S. Muthulakshmi was 10 years old when she began performing at temples and travelling with her crew - Annai Meenakshi Gramiya Kalai Kuzhu - consisting over 250 artistes.

“I realised very early on that this is what made me the happiest,” she said. Today, she is 38 year-old and without any earnings for around 80 days now since the lockdown started.

Despite being part of the Tamil Nadu Folk Artiste's Welfare Board, Ms. Muthulakshmi says 40% of the artistes in Madurai district are yet to receive their promised relief from the State Government.

Some are moving on to doing daily wage by working in construction sites or doing farming in interior villages, she says.

But Maditchiyam Bala, another famous folk singer in the circle, says that most performers will not move on and do other jobs. “This is in most cases, the only thing they know to do - sing, dance, act and perform. Nothing else,” he says.

He adds that ideally, they would love to get back to performances at village festivals but says that with the COVID-19 scare, the very nature of their work could change.

Ms. Muthulakshmi says that it would be difficult to gauge the reactions of the audiences through their masks. “We too need to ensure distance between us and the audience,” she says.

Tamil Nadu Nattupura Padagargal Association submitted a representation to Collector T.G. Vinay on Monday, seeking swift disbursal of funds to artistes.